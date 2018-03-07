Romanian pharmaceutical group Dona reaches EUR 230 mln sales

Local pharmaceutical group Dona reached a turnover of EUR 230 million in 2017 and plans to increase its business by 21.5% this year, following investments in a drug warehouse and in expanding the drug store network.

The company invested EUR 5 million in 2017 in finalizing its drug warehouse and expanding its retail network to over 300 units, 16 of which operate in a franchise system. This year, the group will invest another EUR 4 million in opening new drug stores in small and medium cities, aiming to reach over 330 units.

“In the next years, the Dona group will continue its accelerated development both in drug distribution and in retail, both through acquisitions and franchise partnerships for the Dona drug stores,” said Eugen Banciu, the group’s president and majority shareholder.

