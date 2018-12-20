Dolphinarium in Romanian seaside city to expand with EUR 5 mln

The Dolphinarium in Constanţa, a city at the Romanian seaside, will be expanded with an investment of almost EUR 5 million, News.ro reported. The funding will come from the Tourism Ministry.

The expansion will allow the Dolphinarium to add more dolphins to the two it currently has.

Marius Horia Ţuţuianu, the president of the Constanţa County Council, explained that the project has been under development for more than a year and a half.

“The international and local recommendation is that the group [e.n of dolphins] is of minimum two and ideally six. This is the reason why in a bigger house we will be able to bring more dolphins. It is the reason for which we’ve only had two dolphins so far, because we have a surface of only 250 m, compared to 800 as the law requires, beginning 2023. Until 2023 we will run the way we are right now,” Adrian Bîlbă, the director of the Constanţa Museum of Nature Sciences, said.

The director said he would like to see four to six dolphins added to the Dolphinarium, with the possibility that these reproduce.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

