Turkish car parts producer invests EUR 10 mln in Eastern Romania

Turkish auto parts producer Dogu Pres will invest EUR 10 million in a new factory in Iasi, Eastern Romania.

The company has chosen Romania for easier access to EU markets but it also hopes to get a state aid from the authorities.

The company will develop its new production line on a 5-hectare land plot that will allow further expansion.

In the first phase, the company will produce components for diesel and gasoline injectors at its factory in Iasi. In the second phase, the group also plans to invest in producing various types of fuel pumps.

The investment will create some 250 jobs.

