Festival dedicated to Romanian documentaries returns with new edition

The seventh edition of Docuart Fest, an event dedicated to Romanian documentaries, takes place between November 6 and November 11 in Bucharest.

The festival will screen 28 films selected from over 100 ones submitted in the competition. After an evaluation of the jury, 14 films were enrolled in the main section, 9 in the student section, and 5 in the section dedicated to TV documentary.

The films were selected by a jury made up of film critics Anca Grădinariu and Cristi Mărculescu, and director Max T. Ciorbă.

Besides the screenings, the festival will also host various debates and masterclasses to be announced.

The list of films selected in the festival’s competition sections is available here.

[email protected]