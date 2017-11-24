Romanian court: Anti-Corruption Directorate can investigate Govt. decisions

Romania’s Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) can investigate government decisions, the Constitutional Court (CCR) decided yesterday.

The court analyzed the request of Senate president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu in the famous Belina case involving former regional development minister Sevil Shhaideh and EU funds minister Rovana Plumb.

Tariceanu disputed DNA’s competence to investigate the way the Government decided to transfer the Belina island from the state company Apele Romane to the Teleorman County Council, which then leased it to a company tied to Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea. CCR decided that there was no legal constitutional conflict between the judiciary and the executive power, namely the Public Ministry-DNA and the Government.

Tariceanu had also asked the court to rule that prosecutors will not be allowed in the future to investigate the opportunity or legality of government decisions.

