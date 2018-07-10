Balkan cinema and food in focus at festival in southern Romania

This year’s edition of Divan Film Festival will take place between August 24 and August 26 in Craiova, a city in southern Romania, and between August 27 and September 2 in the Cetate Port, on the bank of the Danube.

The festival focuses on Balkan cinema and food. It will group film screenings, concerts, theater performances and culinary demonstrations under the theme of Balkan Dreams.

The culinary demonstrations will be delivered by Romanian writer Mircea Dinescu, the owner of the Bucharest restaurant Lacrimi si Sfinti, and his guests. Last year, the event featured chefs coming from Bulgaria, Albania, Serbia and Turkey and representatives of the ethnic cuisines in Romania.

Throughout the duration of the festival, camping is free in Cetate Port. Registrations can be made with a message on the festival’s Facebook page.

The program of the event is updated here.

(Photo: Divan Film Festival)

[email protected]