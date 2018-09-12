Digital segments, main growth engines for Romanian media and entertainment market

The digital segments will be the most dynamic components of the Romanian media and entertainment market, which is expected to register an annual growth rate of 7.4% over the next five years.

The total revenues on this market are thus expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2022, according to the PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2018-2022.

The total spending for internet access in Romania will grow at a yearly rate of 11.6%, to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2022, namely 47% of the whole market. The spending for TV access and home video will only increase at an average rate of 0.5% per year, to reach USD 623 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, TV advertising is expected to increase from USD 301 million in 2017 to USD 452 million by 2022, with an annual growth rate of 8.5%. Online advertising will generate revenues of about USD 134 million by 2022 with an annual growth rate of 11% in the next five years.

The two subcategories of the online advertising will have different trajectories. While mobile advertising is forecasted to have the highest yearly growth, 25.6%, and reach USD 51 million by 2022, advertising delivered over fixed connections will continue to generate higher revenues and will reach USD 84 million by 2022, with a growth of 5.5%. Meanwhile, the print advertising will continue to decline.

In the entertainment segment, video games will register a yearly growth rate of 16.3%, to reach USD 144 million in revenues in 2022. The books segment in Romania will grow at a rate of 2.1% over the next five years, to USD 110 million, while the cinema industry will see box office revenues up by 4.1% per year, to about USD 82 million by 2022.

[email protected]

(photo source: Adobe Stock)