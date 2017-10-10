Romanian telecom operator Digi Mobil launches 4G voice service

Romanian telecom operator Digi Mobil will launch the 4G voice service (VoLTE) on October 20. The service will only be available on Samsung Galaxy S8 si S8+ phones.

The telecom operator has successfully completed the compatibility tests with Samsung.

Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology allows customers to make a 4G phone call without automatically switching the terminal from the 4G data network to the classic 3G voice.

Digi Mobil is the mobile phone service in the RCS & RDS portfolio, one of the leading telecom operators in the region that provides services in Romania, Hungary, Spain and Italy.

Digi Communications is the company behind Digi Mobil and RCS & RDS. It recorded a net profit of EUR 31.8 million in the first six months of this year, up almost fivefold over the same period last year. Higher revenues from mobile telecom services in Romania generated the growth.

