Germany’s Diehl Group to build defence industry plant in Romania

German aerospace and defence supplier Diehl Aviation has partnered with Romanian real estate developer Global Vision to construct a new production facility in Almaj, Dolj County, north of Craiova, Profit.ro reported. The factory is expected to create over 500 jobs and strengthen Romania’s position in the European defence and aeronautics industry.

The new facility will span 13,000 square metres and is located within the Craiova Industrial Hub, a development led by Global Vision along the European road E79.

Construction is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

“This is a strategic investment, intended to support the long-term attraction of advanced industries to the region and to stimulate the sustainable development of the local business environment,” said Sorin Preda, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Global Vision.

He added that the project reflects a joint commitment to excellence in the aerospace sector and to economic development in Dolj County.

Diehl Aviation, part of the Diehl Group, supplies systems and services to leading aircraft manufacturers including Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier. The company also partners with military organisations, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developers, airlines, and commercial aircraft operators worldwide.

This project marks Diehl Aviation’s expansion in Romania, complementing another investment by Diehl Controls in Braşov. The Dolj facility is focused specifically on aviation and defence components, and will be formally presented at a ceremony in Almaj at the end of July.

According to local officials, the plant will significantly contribute to employment and the industrial capacity of the region. The investment is expected to play a key role in positioning Romania as a strategic manufacturing base for the European aerospace and defence industries.

(Photo source: Diehl Aviation on LinkedIn)