The famous band Depeche Mode performed for the first time in Western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca on Sunday, July 23, for more than 40,000 fans.

The concert in Romania ended the European segment of the Global Spirit Tour promoting the band’s latest album Spirit. However, Depeche Mode also performed older hits such as Enjoy the Silence, Personal Jesus, and Wrong.

The day of the concert in Romania coincided with the birthday of Martin Gore, one of the founding members of Depeche Mode. He celebrated both backstage and on the stage. The fans waited for the artist with red roses and numerous banners with messages and birthday wishes, but the highlight of the evening was the moment when the over 40,000 fans sang Happy Birthday to the Depeche Mode member. (see video below)

Depeche Mode previously performed in Romania in Bucharest, in 2013 and in 2006.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo credits: Oana Pop, Cipane, Andreea Chelsoi)