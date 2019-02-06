Deloitte Romania appoints new director for marketing and business development

Deloitte Romania appointed Romanian Ruxandra Bandila as Director for Marketing and Business Development. She will report to Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

Bandila has decided to rejoin the professional services sector after her career path took her through various fields, from project management, marketing and business development, to strategy and operations in different industries.

Prior to joining Deloitte Romania, she worked for CRH Romania, which acquired Lafarge Romania, first as Strategy, Development and Supply Chain Director and then as Chief Operating Officer. Before that, she was a Strategy and Business Development Director for Lafarge Romania for more than two years, according to a press release.

Between 2007 and 2013, Ruxandra Bandila coordinated the Marketing and Business Development department of PwC. Her professional experience also covers positions such as Executive Director for the Foreign Investors Council, where she contributed to increasing the profile of the organization and solving business environment issues. Formerly she was Head of the Socio-Economic Department of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where she managed a large number of economic projects. During 1997–1999, she was the Project Director of the School Rehabilitation Project financed by the World Bank.

Bandila holds a PhD in Energetics from Ecole des Mines in Paris. She is also a member of the European Association of Communications Directors and member of the board of the National Centre for Sustainable Development. She has been a founding member and Vice-President of the Association of Big Industrial Energy Consumers (ABIEC) and the Romanian Association of Energy Efficiency.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes and technology services and other related services with more than 1,200 professionals.

