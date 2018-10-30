10 °C
Deloitte Romania moves offices to new building near Victoriei Square

by Romania Insider
Deloitte Romania, one of the Big4 financial consultancy firms on the local market, will move its offices to The Mark, a new office building near Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, in the first half of 2019.

About 700 employees who now work in America House office building, in Victoriei Square, will occupy the top eight floors leased by Deloitte Romania in the new tower, totaling more than 8,500 square meters.

Deloitte Romania, in cooperation with Reff & Associates, provides services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes, technology and other related fields, with a team of over 1,200 professionals.

The Mark is a new office project developed by Austrian real estate company S Immo and the lease contract was intermediated by Knight Frank Romania.

