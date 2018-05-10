Deloitte Romania brings expat to lead audit practice for financial sector

Deloitte Romania, one of the “Big 4” financial consultancy firms on the local market, named South-African Peter MacDonald as Audit and Assurance Partner.

MacDonald will lead the firm’s Financial Services Industry Audit and Assurance practice.

He has provided audit and advisory services to a wide range of financial institutions, both in South Africa and abroad. His audit experience covers major commercial bank groups, local branches of international banks and smaller local banks as well as stockbrokers, investment funds and lease financing.

In the last seven years, MacDonald held leadership positions within a Big4 in South Africa. He was previously a partner at Deloitte in the CIS and partner at a Big4 in Ireland.

Peter MacDonald is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Honors in Financial Accounting from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa as well as a Higher Diploma in Banking Law from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

