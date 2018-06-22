Deloitte poaches new partner from competitor in Romania

Deloitte consultancy firm has named Alexandra Smedoiu partner with its taxation practice. She will coordinate tax advisory services in the area of corporate income tax.

She was previously a manager for fiscal consultancy services with competitor PwC. Smedoiu has 15 years of experience in fiscal consultancy.

Throughout time, she has coordinated numerous projects both locally and internationally, for clients in the financial services industry, but also for companies from the real estate sector.

She is a member of the Romanian Chamber of Tax Consultants, a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) from the United Kingdom, a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation from the United Kingdom (ADIT), and a member of the Charted Financial Analyst Institute CFA. She is also vice-president of CFA Romania, the Romanian association of chartered financial analysts CFA.

