Major delays at Bucharest’s main train station due to power loss

Power supply was interrupted on Monday morning, January 28, on several lines of Bucharest’s main train station Gara de Nord, and this caused major delays for the trains arriving to or departing from the station.

Railways company CFR SA said a failure cut the power to the contact wire that supplies power to lines 5-12, local G4media.ro reported. The incident occurred at 06:15 AM and the intervention teams needed about two hours to fix the problem.

However, this has seriously affected the train schedule, with some trains registering delays of up to 120 minutes on Monday morning.

Over the weekend, the Bucharest public transport was seriously affected by the freezing rain, which froze the power cables. Moreover, dozens of trees fell in the capital, and some of them broke power lines or damaged cars.

Southern Romania hit by freezing rain, weather to improve

[email protected]

(photo source: Shutterstock)