DefCamp, the most important annual conference on hacking & information security in Central and Eastern Europe, will return with a new edition in November. The event, which will be organized in Bucharest, awaits more than 1,300 participants.

The event has grown bigger by the year, a proof of that being the record number of teams participating in DefCamp’s Capture the Flag competition. The online qualification stage for the cyber security competition ended on October 1 and consisted in exploiting cyber vulnerabilities. Around 1,000 teams from 95 countries entered the competition. The organizers estimate that there were about 6,000 unique players in total.

Germany’s team “Eat Sleep Pwn Repeat” won the qualifying stage, while Sweden’s “HackingForSoju” ended the competition on the second place. A team of students from Canada, “NorthernCoalition”, occupied the third place. Only one team from Romania entered the top 30 and qualified in the fourth place.

The competition’s final will take place in Bucharest during the DefCamp conference, on November 9-10. The top 15 teams will come to the Romanian capital to win the grand title and prizes worth over EUR 3,000.

DefCamp is the most important hacking & information security conference in Romania. Since 2011, the event managed to bring nearly 3,500 participants from 55 countries to Bucharest, all off them fans of hacking and cyber vulnerabilities, and interested in developing their tech skills.

