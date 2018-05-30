Romanian DIY retailer ups sales and profit by over 20%

Dedeman, the biggest do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer in Romania, recorded a 20% turnover growth in 2017, to RON 6.34 billion (EUR 1.38 billion).

The company’s net profit also increased by 21%, reaching almost RON 890 million (EUR 195 million). The profit margin thus stood at 14%.

Dedeman is the biggest company in Romania owned by local private investors. Local entrepreneurs Dragos and Adrian Paval control the group, which has diversified its operations in the last year by taking over a brick factory (Cemacon) as well as significant minority stakes in several state-owned energy companies.

Dedeman currently has 47 DIY stores, two logistics centers and over 9,800 employees.

