Romanians spend EUR 9.4 mln during December 1 mini holiday

Romanian tourists who went to various domestic destinations during the December 1 mini holiday spent about EUR 9.4 million on accommodation and food, according to an analysis of the Romanian Tourism Employers’ Federation (FPTR).

More than 88,000 Romanians went on trips in the country during this period. This was the first time since 1989 when the domestic city break packages were sold better than those abroad.

Romanians spent on average RON 350 (EUR 75.3) on accommodation and food during the December 1 mini holiday, up 5% over the previous year. The extra expenses with the road and the leisure activities reached on average RON 300 (EUR 64.6) per trip for each tourist.

About 39,000 Romanians went on city breaks to other Romanian cities. The most popular ones were Alba Iulia, Sibiu, Brasov and Cluj-Napoca. Some 28,000 tourists went to spa resorts in the country.

