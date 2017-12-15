Decathlon opens second store in Romania this week

Sports retailer Decathlon inaugurated its first store in Piatra Neamt yesterday, with an investment of EUR 650,000. It was the second inauguration this week, after the retailer opened a store in Buzau on December 12.

The Piatra Neamt unit covers 800 sqm and is located in the Galleria Piatra Neamt shopping center. It includes 5,000 products necessary for practicing over 50 sports.

Decathlon now owns 22 stores in Romania, with six of them located in the Moldova region.

The retailer has also opened its first logistics space in Romania this year, which will supply three South-Eastern European countries. It has also modernized its Pallady commercial center in Bucharest.

The company expects a turnover of RON 800 million (EUR 172.6 million) this year, up over 25% compared to last year.

