Decathlon opens new store in Romania’s Moldova region

French sportswear retailer Decathlon has opened its first shop in the Northern Romania city of Botosani, inside Botosani Shopping Center.

On some 1,100 sqm, the store is Decathlon’s fifth in the Moldova region, and the 20th in Romania. The closest unit to the Botosani one is in Suceava, some 40 km away.

Decathlon entered the Romanian market in 2009. Roumasport, the company that operates the Decathlon stores in Romania, reached a turnover of EUR 136.5 million and a net profit of EUR 7 million in 2016, and close to 700 employees, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

