Decathlon invests EUR 800,000 in Buzau store

by Romania Insider
Sports retailer Decathlon inaugurated yesterday its first store in Buzau, South-Eastern Romania, after an investment of EUR 800,000.

It is the second store opened this year, after the one in Botosani, Eastern Romania. The retailer currently has a network of 21 units in the country. The store in Buzau covers 1,395 sqm.

Decathlon has also opened a logistics center in Stefanesti, Arges county, this year, which will serve three countries in the region.

At national level, the retailer brings together over 1,000 collaborators across a network of 21 stores, plus the online platform. By the end of this year, Decathlon will inaugurate a new store in Piatra Neamt, thus reaching a network of 22 stores.

The retailer, which had a turnover of EUR 136 million in 2016, also sells Made in Ro products, including bicycles and footwear designed for mountain hiking and cycling.

