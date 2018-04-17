De Beers, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry on sale at Bucharest auction

An auction of designer jewelry will take place in Bucharest on April 25, at Artmark, at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace.

The auction will bring those interested the opportunity to purchase the works of eight contemporary Romanian designers. They are Monica Bîrlădeanu, Alina Carp, Georgiana Ciceo, Anamaria Dobraș, Miklos Lehel, Andreea Mogoşanu, Anca Popescu and Mona Vulpoiu.

The same auction will present a selection of jewelry and accessories by well-known brands, such as De Beers, Tiffany, Cartier, Lalaounis, Van Cleef & Arpels, Roberto Bravo, or Fabergé.

Among the items that will go on sale area Roberto Bravo demi-parure (opening photo), with an estimated price of EUR 9,000 – EUR 12,000; a Tiffany ring, with an estimated price of EUR 4,500 – EUR 5,500; a Van Cleef & Arpels ring with an estimated price of EUR 2,000 – EUR 3,000; and a Fabergé ring, with an estimated price of EUR 1,000 – EUR 1,500.

The Designer Jewelry auction covers some 200 hand-made jewelry, most of them at prices of in between EUR 40 and EUR 600.

A collection of gold women watches will also go on sale, from brands such as Patek Philippe, Omega, or Longines.

More on the items that will go on sale here.

(Photos: Artmark)

[email protected]