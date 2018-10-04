DB Schenker relocates activity to new terminal in Western Bucharest

DB Schenker, one of the biggest transport and logistics operators in Romania, will relocate its activity in a new 21,000 sqm terminal in the CTPark Bucharest West logistics park.

The move will take place until the end of this year, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The new terminal will support DB Schenker’s development plans in Bucharest and the neighboring areas.

“This terminal creates the premises of a medium- and long-term development in the same location, due to its positioning in a logistics park that is under continuous and accelerated expansion,” said Adrian Crizbasianu, COO and board member of DB Schenker Romania.

The investment in this terminal amounts to EUR 6.5 million.

