Data for Romania’s next census may be collected in electronic format

The data for the next population and household census in Romania, which will take place in 2021, may be collected in electronic format to reduce the period needed for processing the information.

“We want to build this mechanism to reduce the period for reporting the statistical data. At the same time, it’s the easiest way to ensure transparency and to publish, even during the census, the people count,” said Tudorel Andrei, president of the National Statistics Institute (INS), local Agerpres reported.

Collecting census data on paper requires a minimum period of two years for processing it before releasing the result, the INS president also said.

He added that the statistics institute also wants to get international expertise in carrying out the next censuses. Before the population census in 2021, the INS will do another important one, the general agriculture census, in 2020.

