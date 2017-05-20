Young Romanians, foreigners to tour the Danube Delta by bike

A group of young Romanians and foreigners will start next week a tour of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and plan to do the almost 400-km trip around the Delta by bike and boat. Romania’s Danube Delta still lacks proper cycling routes, but authorities are working on it.

The tour idea came from Romanian Stefan Constantin, 43, who has been offering tourist services to the guests of Jurilovca commune, Tulcea county, for almost five years, reports local Agerpres.

“The departure will be from Jurilovca next week, and for a week we will travel about 400 km on the route Jurilovca – Tulcea – Chilia Veche – Periprava – Letea – Sulina – Sfântu Gheorghe – Ciotica – Gura Portiței – Chituc – Vadu – Sinoe – Histria – Jurilovca,” he said.

The group will consist of seven people with cycling experience. The tour is to end on June 1.

At the end of March, Braila South East Regional Development Agency director Luminita Mihailov said that the agency wants to have the feasibility study for the first bicycle lane in the Danube Delta ready by the end of the year.

Illegal fishing remains one of the Danube Delta’s biggest problems

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com