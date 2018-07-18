Danone ups business in Romania by 3% in 2017

Danone Romania, one of the biggest dairy producers in the country, reached a turnover of RON 497 million (EUR 108.8 million) in 2017, up by 3% over the previous year.

The company says its growth was mainly fueled by the yogurt segment, where it has maintained its market leader position.

The company has ongoing investments of EUR 1 million in developing two new production lines and another EUR 1 million for supporting local farmers.

The Danone factory in Bucharest produces on average one million yogurts per day and processes over 60 million liters of milk each year.

[email protected]