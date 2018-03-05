Romanian leads department in OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency

Daniela Lulache, the former CEO of state-owned electricity producer Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the only nuclear power plant in Romania, was named Head of the Office of Policy and Co-ordination at OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).

The agency is based in Paris and facilitates co-operation among countries with advanced nuclear technology infrastructures to seek excellence in nuclear safety, technology, science, environment and law. Romania is a member of this agency.

Daniela Lulache, 50, said she got this position after a recruiting process, according to News.ro.

She was Nuclearelectrica’s general manager for four years, between 2013 and 2017. Before that she was an advisor to Romania’s National Bank former deputy governor Bodgan Olteanu for one year. From March 2006 until December 2009, she managed Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania. At that time, the fund was controlled by the state.

Daniela Lulache also worked in the banking system as a director at Raiffeisen Bank in charge with restructuring and debt recovery, from January 2005 until March 2006.

[email protected]

(photo source: Daniela Lulache’s LinkedIn profile)