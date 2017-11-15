Romanian appointed UniCredit chief economist in CEE

Dan Bucsa, the former chief economist of UniCredit Bank Romania, will take over as UniCredit chief economist for Central and Eastern Europe from November 17.

He will replace Lubomir Mitov, who resigned from office to move to Washington DC, but Mitov will continue to have an advisory role in relation to UniCredit.

Dan Bucsa will be responsible for the group’s macroeconomic research in the region and will carry out his activity in London. He will be subordinated to the group’s chief economist Erik F. Nielsen.

In the last five years, Bucsa worked as Lead CEE Economist for UniCredit in London. He previously worked within UniCredit Bank Romania. He also taught at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

