BAFTA-nominated romantic drama opens DaKINO film festival in Bucharest

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, a romantic drama directed by Paul McGuigan and starring Annette Bening and Jamie Bell, will open the 2018 edition of DaKINO International Film Festival in Bucharest. The screening, a premiere for Romania, will take place at the Peasant Museum Cinema on April 18.

With three nominations at the BAFTA 2018 Awards, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is based on the memoir of the same name by Peter Turner, and tells his story of falling for aging Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame in 1970s Liverpool, only to face reality when she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

The DaKINO audience will also have the chance to see Gloria Grahame in The Man Who Never Was, directed by Ronald Neame.

The 2018 DaKINO festival will include 27 films in the Short Film Competition. The selection will be presented at ARCUB on April 19-21, and then is a marathon event at the Peasant Museum Cinema on April 22. The full list of films is available here.

DaKINO Internationa Film Festival will take place April 18-22, 2018 at ARCUB and the Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo: IMDB)