Music festival brings over 100 artists at the Romanian seaside

The second edition of the music festival Dakini takes place between June 27th and July 1st on the beach in Tuzla, south of Constanta, at the Romanian shore of the Black Sea.

Over 100 local and international artists are expected at the event, which will have three stages: Live – Chill Stage, Psytrance Stage and Techno Stage – Telekom Electronic Beats. The lineup of the festival is available here.

The festival will also have a Yoga Village gathering yoga teachers and speakers from all over the world. At the same time, the Arts and Crafts Village encourages young artists to create, exhibit and sell their creations.

Festival passes cost EUR 90 and can be purchased at bilete.ro, eventim.ro, or beatbase.com. They cover the access to the event, the parking lot, the camping and the drinkable water.

(Photo: Dakini Facebook Page)

