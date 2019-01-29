Romania’s would-be opposition leader Ciolos fails to get EPP support

The secretary general of the European Popular Party (EPP), Antonio Lopez Isturiz-White, attending the National Political Bureau of Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday, January 28, criticized the leader of the newly formed party PLUS – former prime minister and EU Commissioner Dacian Ciolos for his political conduct, G4Media.ro informed, quoting unofficial sources in the party.

“Ciolos benefited from the European People’s Party [support] in the past and is now attacking its main Romanian member party without any good reason, and this is a reason for dissatisfaction with the EPP,” the EPP secretary-general told the liberals.

Dacian Ciolos was European Commissioner for Agriculture with the support of EPP.

The EPP secretary general on Monday also commented on a possible alliance between PLUS and Save Romania Union (USR) in the European Parliament elections that it shows “a bit of opportunism”.

“What is the commitment when you will run for the European Parliament elections […] and then you want to be a presidential candidate? What is the European commitment? I do not get it,” he said.

(photo source: Gov.ro)