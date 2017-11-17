Dacia sales in Europe, up 20% in October

Dacia sales went up by 20.3% in Europe in October compared to the same month of last year. The car producer’s market share rose from 2.6% to 2.9% during this period, according to data the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) published yesterday.

The total Dacia registrations in Europe reached over 35,200 units in October, up compared to some 26,200 units in October 2016.

French groups Renault and Peugeot Citroen reported sales increases of 17.6%, respectively 74% in October. German groups Volkswagen and Daimler saw advances of 4.7%, respectively 6.3%, while Ford’s sales in Europe increased by 5.8% year-on-year.

In March, PSA Peugeot Citroen acquired Opel and its British Vauxhall brand, and, starting August 1, 2017, Opel and Vauxhall registrations are included in the PSA Group.

