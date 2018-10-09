19.5 °C
Dacia factory in Romania works at full capacity in September

by Romania Insider
Dacia sales

The Dacia car factory in Mioveni, Romania, recorded a 4.8% increase in the number of units produced, in the first nine months of this year, to 242,600 cars, according to the company’s statistics.

In September, the plant’s output went up by 9.9% compared to the same month of 2017, to over 30,600 units.

The Dacia Duster SUV was the most produced model, representing 68% of the total number finalized cars in the first nine months, followed by Sandero (14.5%) and Logan (10%).

Renault aims to increase production capacity at Dacia plant in Romania

