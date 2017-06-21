Czech billionaire wants to buy America House office building in Bucharest

French investment fund AEW Europe, one of Europe’s largest money managers, has put up for sale America House, the office building near the Government of Romania.

The French fund hopes to get EUR 90 million for this building, which it bought with EUR 120 million at the peak of the boom period, reports local Ziarul Financiar. This used to be the largest transaction on Bucharest’s office market, until the Dedeman acquisition of AFI offices in the beginning of this year.

Three groups entered the second phase of the auction. These include the PPF group, owned by the Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, Teddy Sagi, the Israeli billionaire who bought the Swan offices in Pipera and the Italian group CA Immo.

Kellner bought last year the Metropolis office building on the Iancu de Hunedoara Boulevard, next to the Government.

