New cycling routes inaugurated in SE Romania

Local NGO WWF Romania and Outhentic Cycling Romania inaugurated five new cycling routes around Ciocănești Dunăre, one of the most important natural protected areas in Călărași county, in South-Eastern Romania.

One of the five cycling routes, which start and end at the Ciocănești fish farm, was tested during an event organized on Saturday, October 6.

The proposed routes total more than 550 km and can be covered by bike in 1-3 days, according to WWF. The farm is the place where those interested can rent one of the four electric bikes available, as well as the place where the cyclists can consult and take with them the map made especially for these cycling routes.

Ciocănești Dunăre is a Natura 2000 protected natural area, designated by Romania to protect wetland bird species. In the last 10 years, WWF Romania has worked with the local community to develop a series of mechanisms to help it achieve well-being while respecting the principles of a sustainable life.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: WWF Romania; photo credit: Corina Gheorghiu)