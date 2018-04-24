Polish firm has EUR 200 mln for funding Romanian companies

Polish firm Credit Value Investments (CVI), which specializes in private debt financings, has up to EUR 200 million available for funding Romanian companies this year.

The company wants to consolidate its profile as a debt investor in Romania and aims to close at least 10 deals this year, according to CVI Romania general manager Ciprian Nicolae, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Last year, CVI invested EUR 12 million in bonds issued by local real estate developer Impact and another EUR 20 million in bonds issued by One United Properties, a residential and office developer. The company is now close to finalizing its third financing to a local food processing company.

[email protected]