Romanian Fin.Min. wants all customs points equipped with modern scanners

Equipping all customs points with modern scanners is a measure that can no longer be delayed and should be implemented by January 1, 2019, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Tuesday, April 17.

He added that this measure will produce effects that will outweigh the costs.

The new equipment will allow the scanning of all the freight that enters the country thus preventing smuggling. Cigarette smuggling is one of the biggest problems in this area. Last year, illegal cigarette trade amounted to about 16% of the official market, which resulted in EUR 610 million worth of taxes lost by the state.

