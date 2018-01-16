Current account deficit almost doubles in Romania in 11 months

Romania’s balance-of-payments current account had a deficit of EUR 5.58 billion in the first 11 months of 2017, compared with EUR 2.9 billion in January – November 2016, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Monday.

The deficit in the trade of goods widened by EUR 2.32 billion, to EUR 10.45 billion, while the primary income deficit also increased by EUR 342 million, reaching EUR 4.49 billion.

Meanwhile, the surplus on the services segment only went up by EUR 150 million, to EUR 7.2 billion, and the secondary income surplus declined by EUR 180 million, to EUR 2.15 billion.

Between January and November 2017, Romania’s total foreign debt increased by EUR 1.5 billion, reaching EUR 94.4 billion. While the long-term external debt slightly declined to EUR 63.35 billion, the short-term debt increased from EUR 23.3 billion to EUR 25 billion.

