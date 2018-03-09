Romanian culture minister meets Universal Studios’ delegates

Romania’s culture minister George Ivascu met a delegation of Universal Studios, one of the biggest film studios at Hollywood, to talk about refreshing the local film industry.

Romania’s government is willing to support Universal Studios in setting up operations in Romania. The cooperation would generate new jobs in the local film industry and connected sectors. Romania would also benefit from top-level international exposure, according to the culture minister.

Two weeks ago, ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea met with a vice president of Universal Studios and said the US group was interested in shooting some of its productions in Romania. He said the government would discuss the details of this cooperation with Universal representatives.

