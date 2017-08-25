CTP invests EUR 13 mln in Western Romania industrial park

CTP, one of the largest investor in logistics and industrial projects in Romania, has invested over EUR 13 million in expanding by 32,000 sqm its industrial park in the Western Romania city of Timisoara.

The work will be completed in December this year.

This is the second development stage of the CTPark Timisoara project. It will include a 15,000 sqm property designed for a single tenant, whose name hasn’t yet been made public, and two 8,500 sqm properties each, available for rent.

The CTP portfolio in Timisoara currently includes two logistics parks, CTPark Timisoara I, with a 10,000 sqm rentable area, and CTPark Timisoara II, which is under construction.

CTP entered the local market in 2015. It currently has several properties in Southern and Western Romania.

