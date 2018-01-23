Big logistics group in Romania changes local management

CTP, one of the biggest owners and developers of logistics spaces in Romania, will change its local management starting February 1, 2018.

CTP’s co-country head Ana Dumitrache, who has been working on building the group’s local team in the last 14 months, will leave the group at the end of January. Her tasks will be taken by Robert Pitt, CTP’s new international Chief Operating Officer, who will be working with the local construction team, and Iuliana Bușcă and Andreea Enescu, who will run the business development team.

CTP CEO Remon Vos will continue as Country Head for Romania.

CTP Romania has set clear tasks to reach total lettable area of 1,5 million sqm by 2019. The demand is driven by CTPs long term clients.

CTP’s Romanian team currently consists out of approximately 60 members who are involved in full property development from land acquisition to construction, finance and property management.

The group’s new COO Robert Pitt, 47, has a degree in economics from University College of Dublin and previously worked for Lidl in Ireland & Northern Ireland as Property Director and then as COO for Lidl in Czech &Slovak Republics. He continued his career as COO and CEO of Tesco’s franchise business and most recently he was CEO of Independent News & Media PLC Ireland.

[email protected]