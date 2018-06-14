19.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 14, 09:57

Romanian Superior Magistracy Council rejects disciplinary action against anticorruption head

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Superior Magistracy Council’s prosecutor section rejected on Wednesday, June 13, one of the Judicial Inspection’s disciplinary actions against the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The Judicial Inspection argued that Kovesi violated her duties when she sent one of her councilors to perform a control at two DNA offices in the country. The CSM’s decision can be attacked at the High Court of Cassation and Justice, local News.ro reported.

However, the Judicial Inspection has two other disciplinary actions against the DNA head, both started in the past year. Kovesi has been accused of violating her duties and of behavior incompatible with her position, which may have damaged the image and reputation of the local justice system.

Justice minister Tudorel Toader asked for Kovesi’s dismissal from DNA’s helm in February but president Iohannis refused to sign the order. Romania’s Constitutional Court decided at the end of May that the president must accept the minister’s request to dismiss Kovesi, but the president said he would first analyze the court’s motivation.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now