Croatian investor buys one of the biggest distribution companies in Romania

Croatian distribution group Orbico, controlled by Croatian investor Branko Roglic, is in the process of acquiring Interbrands Marketing & Distribution, one of the biggest distribution companies in Romania, local media reported based on information appeared in the Croatian media.

The transaction is part of a bigger international deal, in which Orbico will take control of the Interbrands business in several countries. Interbrands is controlled by an offshore firm registered in Cyprus, Holson Holdings, which is controlled by the Lebanese Sarkis family and Rans Sherif, who is also the company’s CEO, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The transaction, in which Orbico will take over 60% of Interbrands, will be carried out in several stages, according to the Croatian media. The deal also needs clearance from the relevant competition authorities in several countries. No information related to the value of this deal is currently available.

Orbico has annual revenues of over EUR 2 billion. The group also has operations in Romania through local company Egea Orbico, which is an exclusive distributor for luxury brands such as Gucci, Escada, Dolce & Gabanna, Hugo Boss, Puma, Lacoste, Mont Blanc, Ferrari, Burberry, Disney, Barbie, Energizer, Karl Lagerfeld, Tchibo, according to Profit.ro. Egea Orbico had a turnover of over EUR 18 million in Romania, in 2017.

Interbrands Marketing & Distribution is one of the biggest distributors of consumer goods in Romania, with volumes of over EUR 1.5 billion per year. Its portfolio includes brands such as British American Tobacco, Nestlé, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Danone, Duracell, Fater. In 2017, the company had a turnover of over EUR 187 million in Romania, up by 10% compared to the previous year, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

In 2016, Interbrands took over local drug distributor Europharm, with over EUR 200 million in sales. It’s unclear whether Europharm will be included in the Orbico-Interbrands deal, according to MagazinulProgresiv.ro.

