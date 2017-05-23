Croatia Airlines introduces three weekly flights to Romania

Croatia Airlines will introduce three weekly flights between Zagreb and Bucharest in the period May-October, said yesterday the airline’s president Kresimir Kucko.

Flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at prices starting from EUR 179.

“In this period, we will come up with a total of ten thousand seats,” Kucko said.

The promotion flight on the Zagreb-Bucharest route brought 73 passengers to Henri Coanda Airport on Monday. Croatia Airlines president said that many Romanians will take advantage of the fastest connection to Croatia.

Besides the Zagreb – Bucharest route, Croatia Airlines has also introduced direct flights from Zagreb to Stockholm, Helsinki and Oslo for this summer.

(photo source: Croatia Airlines on Facebook; photo by Romeo Manciu)