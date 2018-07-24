26 °C
Bucharest
Jul 24, 13:31

Local executive returns at the helm of Siemens Romania after six years

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian executive Cristian Secosan will take over as general manager of Siemens Romania starting October 1.

Secosan also managed the German group’s local subsidiary between 2009 and 2012 after which he managed local energy contractor Romelectro. Secosan will also manage the group’s office in Moldova.

The German group has been present in Romania for 113 years. It currently operates four factories and four research and development centers locally, with over 2,000 employees. Siemens SRL, the group’s local company, had revenues of EUR 136 million in the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2017.

(Photo: romelectro.ro)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now