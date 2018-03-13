8.5 °C
Bucharest
Mar 13, 14:30

Former Enterprise Investors executive will run IFC’s operations in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian Cristian Nacu, 53, who has managed for over a decade the local operations of Polish private equity group Enterprise Investors, is the IFC’s new senior country officer for Romania and Moldova, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is the World Bank’s investment division. Nacu replaces Ana Maria Mihaescu, who retired.

IFC currently owns a EUR 533 million investment portfolio in Romania, which includes a stake in local lender Banca Transilvania and loans to UniCredit, Garanti Bank, Agricover and MedLife.

[email protected]

(photo source: LinkedIn)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list