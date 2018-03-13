Former Enterprise Investors executive will run IFC’s operations in Romania

Romanian Cristian Nacu, 53, who has managed for over a decade the local operations of Polish private equity group Enterprise Investors, is the IFC’s new senior country officer for Romania and Moldova, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is the World Bank’s investment division. Nacu replaces Ana Maria Mihaescu, who retired.

IFC currently owns a EUR 533 million investment portfolio in Romania, which includes a stake in local lender Banca Transilvania and loans to UniCredit, Garanti Bank, Agricover and MedLife.

(photo source: LinkedIn)