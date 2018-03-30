Well-known Romanian filmmaker, godfather of La Fabrique Cinéma at Cannes

Well-known Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu will be the godfather of the 10th edition of La Fabrique Cinéma de l’Institut Français at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Cineuropa.org reported.

La Fabrique Cinéma is a tailored program that helps talented young directors from emerging countries increase their international exposure. Each year, the program invites ten directors working on their first or second feature films to attend the Cannes Festival along with their producers.

Within this program, the young directors and producers benefit from personalized support adapted to their project and professional experience. Since it was founded in 2009, almost 40% of the 91 projects selected have been completed, resulting in a finished film, according to Cineuropa.org.

Cristian Mungiu is one of the most well known Romanian film directors. He won Cannes Festival’s Palme d’Or in 2007 for the abortion drama 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days. The film also received several other awards, including the European Film Academy awards for Best Film and Best Director.

Also at Cannes, he won in 2012 a Best Screenplay award for Beyond the Hills and a Best Director award in 2016 for Graduation.

Mungiu will also be one of the trainers at this year’s FeatureLab program of the Torino Film Lab, a year-round project that supports emerging talents from all over the world.

Irina Marica, [email protected]