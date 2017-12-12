6.5 °C
Bucharest
Dec 13, 00:43

Romanian meat producer Cris-Tim buys insolvent factory

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Local meat producer Cris-Tim has acquired the Diavist plant in Prahova, which has been insolvent since 2012.

The factory, which first became operational in 2000, has a production capacity of 20 tons of processed meat per day. Cris-Tim has decided to buy it because it estimated its factories in Filipestii de Padure will reach a maximum capacity next year, Cris-Tim founder and president Radu Timis said, reports local Profit.ro.

The Prahova plant recorded a turnover of RON 25.8 million (EUR 5.5 million) and a loss of almost RON 600,000 (EUR 129,500) last year. The factory became insolvent as a result of the economic crisis. This led to a decrease in the number of products sold and contracts concluded with various clients, as well as no new contracts with big retailers.

The plant had total debts of RON 17.7 million (EUR 4 million) in 2012. These dropped to RON 14.4 million (EUR 3.1 million) in 2016.

The factory’s customers currently include Cora, Selgros and Kaufland.

[email protected]

(photo source: Cris-Tim on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list