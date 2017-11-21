People with criminal sentences may be allowed to run for president in Romania

People with final criminal sentences could be allowed to run for president in Romania, as the Senate has recently rejected a draft bill banning these people from running for the presidential seat.

The decision to reject this draft project received 60 votes in favor and 30 votes against, reports local Mediafax.

The project was initiated by MPs from opposition parties, who say that, given the Constitutional Court’s decision on prohibiting permanently convicted persons from being part of the Government, the Romanian legislation should also have such provisions for the Presidential Administration.

The Senate’s legal committee also rejected this draft bill at the end of October. However, the Chamber of Deputies will have the final say.

