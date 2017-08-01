Crédit Agricole Romania appoints new deputy GM

Jean-Paul Pinchon in the new deputy general manager of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania, a subsidiary of French banking group Crédit Agricole. He will be in charge of the business development.

Pinchon, 53, is a banker with a long-standing international experience, consolidated in mature markets like France, as well as in emerging economies such as Hungary, Serbia or Poland.

Prior to joining the team in Romania, Pinchon was vice-chairman of the board of directors of Crédit Agricole Poland, a position he held since 2010. Among the projects he managed in Poland are the development and implementation of the market segmentation strategy for both consumer credit and retail banking.

Between 2007 and 2010, he was deputy general manager of Crédit Agricole Serbia, responsible for retail, marketing, product development and risk collection.

Pinchon holds a Masters in Law and Taxation from the Paris II Pantheon-Asas University, Institut de Droit des Affaires.

“I really look forward to exploring my mandate in Romania by developing and implementing a new commercial strategy of the bank. One of my priorities will be the business re-engineering, by transforming and modernizing business processes in order to improve our customer experience and increase customer loyalty, while implicitly developing Crédit Agricole subsidiary in Romania,” he said.

Crédit Agricole has been operating in Romania under its own brand name since 2012. The bank has 21 branches in the country and 274 employees.

